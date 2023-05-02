LAST time Tamworth property valuer Renee Derbyshire flew to Melbourne, her luggage was lost by the carrier during the layover in Sydney.
But the days of Tamworthians stopping in the harbour city before moving onto the cultural capital are over.
Bonza, Australia's new, low-cost airline, launched its Melbourne (Tullamarine airport) to Tamworth route on Tuesday, May 2.
Ms Derbyshire ended up on the inaugural flight out of the country music capital after a toss up between driving and flying.
"It was either pay thousands of dollars driving and accommodation, or fly," she said.
Even the last seats on a Bonza flight will be lower in price than typical airfares, Bonza CEO Tim Jordan said.
The fleet is the youngest in Australian skies, he said, and, just like a new car, requires less servicing.
"Flying large aircraft means the seat costs are kept really, really low, especially if those aircraft are new and very fuel efficient," he said.
The app distribution strategy, the Fly Bonza App being the only place to book direct, keeps costs low through the purchasing process and means product delivery is "that much this century, rather than last century", Mr Jordan said.
"It doesn't matter where you live, we believe at Bonza that you should be able to get onto a big, beautiful, new, purple aircraft for a really low fare and be able to head off to the big city, or head off to the beach, and it not break the bank," he said.
Bonza has confidence in Tamworth, Mr Jordan said, but if something's not working, routes will be adjusted.
"What's important is that we give the opportunity for the communities to support us, and if they support us, we'll keep flying," he said.
"If there are centres and cities which are performing well for us, we will look to add more routes in due course."
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb encourages the community and those surrounding to utilise the service.
"Because if we utilise it, it'll stay with us, and we need to do that," he said.
Money has been spent on the airport with anticipation to attract bigger airlines to the city and region, he said.
The route is going to enlighten the rest of Australia to what Tamworth has to offer, Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said.
"It's about regional growth, it's about economic development, it's about equal opportunity to be able to allow us to travel and for others to travel to us," he said.
"In regional NSW we expect that we have to travel 8, 10, 12 hours to get to a country music festival, to get to the next gig, now, for less than $60, throw your guitar on the top of the rack, on board, and you're there."
For country artist Ashleigh Dallas, Bonza ambassador and Tamworth local, the affordability is exciting, as she travels frequently for work.
"I cannot wait to be on board and to be getting to Melbourne," she said.
The inaugural flight out of Melbourne touched down onTamworth tarmac at 10:15am on Tuesday. One passenger on board was Shirlene Hocking. The Mildura local will attend and compete in Mayworth, the Australian line dancing competition.
"It would have been 1400 km, probably 12 hour drive, but Bonza's come with the goods, and I've been watching since January for the flight," she said.
The route means Kirsten and Tom Davey, and their son Hudson, can travel easily back and forth between their home in Melbourne, and where they used to live in Tamworth.
"It's much more convenient with a little one being able to go direct," Mrs Davey said.
The second route offered to Tamworth residents to the Sunshine Coast from $49 per person one way lifts off on Saturday, May 6. Both routes operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
