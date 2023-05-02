Armidale student Fred Kearney won the national final of Lions Youth of the Year, on the Gold Coast on Monday.
The public speaking component of the Youth of the Year national final, and the announcement of the winner, took place at the Lions national convention at The Star Casino.
Fred, representing NSW, was up against three other finalists from other states.
The Armidale School student had won his way through to the national final after first winning the Armidale Dumaresq Lions Youth of the Year competition in November 2022.
Then in February he won the regional final, which was also held in Armidale.
He again triumphed at the district final - on the mid north coast - in March, before again winning at the state final, held in Bathurst on April 1.
At each stage of the competition the challenge is the same. To be interviewed by a panel of judges, then participate in a public speaking competition where they present a prepared five minute speech, and also answer two impromptu questions. They are given the topic and have just seconds to gather their thoughts before attempting to deliver a two-minute speech.
The first of two impromptu questions at the national final asked contestants about artificial intelligence and if it was friend or foe. The second asked 'if you could be an influencer for a day, what would you do?'
Drawing on the record drought of 2018-19, Fred's prepared speech questioned the notion that tough times should make people tougher.
Instead, he proposed that allowing for vulnerability to seek help for yourself and others will ultimately make for healthier and stronger individuals and communities.
While Fred did not win the public speaking section at the national final, it did not stop him winning the overall prize.
The winner of the public speaking was Victorian student Sienna Gladstone.
