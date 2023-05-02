Much-loved classic set to play out on Town Hall stage

The Armidale Symphony Orchestra is coming to Tamworth! The concert features an uplifting program of works that will both delight and inspire.
This much-loved classic has captured the imaginations of children and young people all over the world through the wonderful integration of storytelling and music. As narrated by actor Gareth Richards - this work tells the story of the young hero Peter who, along with his animal friends, spends a lovely afternoon at a meadow, a wolf however, is lurking in the shadows of the woods. The characters in the story are represented by a different instrument of the orchestra, this work is the perfect introduction to classical music.
The other major work is the World Premier of the Piccolo Concerto The Wanderer by Armidale composer Matthew Minter performed by soloist, eminent flautist and piccolo player Lamorna Nightingale. The dazzling and beautiful concerto, inspired by the beauty of New England will be a highlight of the program.
Join us at the Town Hall for an evening of classic music - Saturday 13 May.
Read also:
Jonathon Larson's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning musical, RENT rocks the Capitol stage and Tamworth for the very first time!
Featuring classic hit songs Seasons of Love and Take Me or Leave Me, Rent follows a year in the life of a group of friends struggling to make it in New York's East Village, whose dreams and heartbreak intertwine in the shadow of HIV and AIDS. Loosely based on Puccini's La Boheme, this ground breaking musical is a modern classic about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today.
Don't miss Tamworth Musical Society's first 'Made in Tamworth' production for 2023 with this show filled with local performers this is an unforgettable classic musical with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages.
This wonderful production can be seen at the Capitol Theatre from Friday 5 May to Saturday 20 May.
To book for these and many more shows available at Entertainment Venues, either book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au or call Capitol Theatre Box Office on 67675200.
