TWELVE local celebrities are dusting off their dancing shoes as they bust out a move to help support people battling cancer.
Cancer Council's fan favourite event, 'Stars of Tamworth' is waiting in the wings and ready to take centre stage with an ambitious fundraising goal.
Sarah Mayo-McCowen, Cancer Council's community fundraising co-ordinator, said everyone had their sights set on raising more than $90,000 to help support local cancer patients.
"It supports all financial services and counselling and support services," she said.
Twelve stars have come on board to volunteer their time to fundraise and rehearse to get ready to take the stage.
"It's incredible to see ... they've all got a passion for it," Ms Mayo-McCowen said.
Dance mum Kylie Newlan is no stranger to the event, but is usually helping out behind the scenes.
But this year, she will take centre stage alongside a group of nine dance dads, including her own husband, to raise money.
Ms Newlan's mother was diagnosed with breast cancer when the star was a teenager, but thanks to early detection and treatment, is now cancer free.
"We've all lost people to this terrible disease," she said.
"Research is the key, and early detection and early treatment."
The stars will be shown the ropes by a group of talented performers from the Tamworth City Dance Academy, a long-term supporter of the event.
Best mates Marc Sutherland and Athol Munro were among the founding group behind the Gomeroi Dance Company.
While they've had their fair share of experience on stage, Mr Sutherland said he'd be relying on the third member of the team to get them up-to-date with the latest trends.
"To step up and dance is something we're really honoured to do, but also something really meaningful," Mr Sutherland said.
"Our lives have been impacted by the affects of cancer."
Mr Munro said he was looking forward to a "little bit of fun" while raising money for a "good cause".
The show-stopping night will be held on August 5 at the West Tamworth League Club.
