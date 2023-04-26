Rent
Jonathon Larson's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning musical, Rent rocks the Capitol stage and Tamworth for the very first time!
Featuring classic hit songs Seasons of Love and Take Me or Leave Me, Rent follows a year in the life of a group of friends struggling to make it in New York's East Village, whose dreams and heartbreak intertwine in the shadow of HIV and AIDS. Loosely based on Puccini's La Boheme, this ground breaking musical is a modern classic about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today.
Don't miss Tamworth Musical Society's first 'Made in Tamworth' production for 2023 with this unforgettable classis musical with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages.
Read also:
Come and see this fantastic local production at the Capitol Theatre from Friday 5 May through to Saturday 20 May.
Black Sun / Blood Moon
A fantastical new story about finding your voice and saving the world.
Two intertwining stories - one magical, the other all too real - bring two unlikely heroes to the stage in a new work inspired by the Friday of Future student-led protests of 2019. Black Sun / Blood Moon follows Maddy, a ten-year-old climate champion, and Katie, the underachieving assistant of a climate-denying politician, as they set out to save the planet.
When Paul unwittingly inspires his young daughter Maddy to take part in a school climate strike, their lives are turned upside down irrevocably. Maddy's journey will put her at increasing risk as she takes her message to the powers that be, while Katie will find herself on the back of eagles and dolphins as she attempts to fullfil a fantastical quest from the future.
Featuring stunning video and projection, and amazing life-size puppetry by Erth Visual and Physical, this is a highly theatrical work about the mess we have left for our children, and a hope for a solution.
Black Sun / Blood Moon will delight families and young people ages 12 years and older.
There are two sessions of this wonderful show on Tuesday 30 May at the Capitol Theatre.
To book for these and many more shows available at Entertainment Venues, either book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au or call Capitol Theatre Box Office on 67675200.
