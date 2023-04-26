The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Energy Minister Chris Bowen to visit Liddell Power Station ahead of Friday's closure

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
April 26 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liddell Power Station. Picture by Peter Lorimer.
Liddell Power Station. Picture by Peter Lorimer.

Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen will visit Liddell Power Station on Wednesday to thank workers who have played a role in keeping the iconic plant running for the past 52 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.