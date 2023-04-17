GOING through an audition process and living with your boyfriend's four other girlfriends isn't the most traditional way to find love.
But for Tamworth's Clare Hockings, sharing her love life on prime-time television has become the new norm.
The 27-year-old preschool teacher is just one of four girls still in the running for Farmer Brad's heart on this year's season of Farmer Wants a Wife.
Ms Hockings said it was her friends who pushed her to apply, but once she read Brad's profile, a 32-year-old crop and cattle farmer from Cootamundra, he ticked all the boxes.
"He just seemed very genuine," she said.
"He said he had a great sense of humour which is something I always like."
Before she knew it, her dad was dropping her off at the airport to start filming.
"He said 'I guess I'll see you in a few days' because I didn't think I would even get picked to go back to the farm," Ms Hockings said.
"That was a bit of a surprise for everyone."
When she first locked eyes with Brad, in the middle of a paddock sitting on the back of an old ute, Ms Hockings told the eligible bachelor she was ready to settle down and find love.
After the speed date, Brad told the cameras the Tamworth export was "definitely" someone he'd have a "second look" at if she walked past him "at the pub or the aisle at Woolies".
But dating a guy who is making connections with a handful of girls, who you also happen to be living with, can be "challenging at times", Ms Hocking said.
"It was a really big adjustment for me," she said.
Long days of filming and struggling to feel comfortable in front of the cameras was something Ms Hockings said she also found tough.
"I had no idea really about how any of it worked," she said.
"It was just things that you don't really see on TV that I certainly had no idea about."
Something that did live up to her expectations was how picturesque the farm would be.
"It really was how it looks on TV, it's just that pretty," she said.
With time between filming and the show airing to "brace" herself, Ms Hockings said she was tuning in with the rest of the country as her love story unfolded.
"It's very odd seeing yourself on TV and hearing yourself talk," she said.
"I watch myself say things and I almost forget saying that or doing that.
"It's like watching it all new for me as well."
When asked if she was in love since filming wrapped up, Ms Hockings said she wasn't going to give away any spoilers.
"I'm always in love with my horses and dog," she said.
Farmer Wants a Wife airs on the Channel 7 network.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
