The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Barton Lane Practice GP Daniel Rankmore and doctor Ian Kamerman wary of payroll tax in lead up to election

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
February 4 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Barton Lane Practice GP Daniel Rankmore said payroll tax is one of the most pressing issues for healthcare. Picture by Peter Hardin

LOCAL doctors are voicing concerns about a form of taxation gaining momentum, which they say could "destroy" general practice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.