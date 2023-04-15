Jake McCann, a young man desirous of a fresh start in life, turned giant killer on a day that will live long in his memory.
Late in the match at a sun-bathed Gipps Street on Saturday afternoon, the South Armidale left winger stood just outside the penalty area, to the right of goal, and then struck a powerful, low shot that beat OVA's in-form keeper Josh Magann.
The strike secured the Scorpions a 1-0 third round win. But, more significantly, it ended one of the region's great sporting feats: Mushies' 48-game unbeaten run snapped in arresting, worthy fashion.
Take a bow, Jake McCann, who described the win as a "massive moral boost" for undefeated Souths.
"You obviously dream of those ones going in in tough games, and being the goal that decides the outcome of the game," the 21-year-old said.
The win was a fitting outcome, as Souths - who have two wins from two outings this season - were clearly the dominant side.
Magann had been a wall, saving a number of goal-scoring opportunities, but he could only watch as McCann's strike flew past him and into the left side of goal.
It was McCann's first goal for the Scorpions, in what is his debut season for the club: he followed his elder brother, Cody, there this year from Norths United.
It may be the only season McCann plays for the Scorpions: he is seriously considering a move elsewhere - possibly Brisbane or the Gold Coast.
"I definitely wanna leave the nest," he said. "I've been living with Mum and Dad, who have looked after me for ever."
McCann recently returned from the under-21 national hockey championships in Sydney. He played striker for NSW, who lost 1-0 to Western Australia in the gold medal match.
McCann works at Intersport in Armidale, and visits schools in a development role for Hockey NSW.
"I can't complain about life," he said. "I just feel I need to move and give myself the best opportunity - whether that be for hockey and soccer, or just study opportunities, or work."
McCann clearly wants to test himself.
And on a temperate autumn afternoon, this young man rose to the challenge to end a remarkable unbroken sequence that dates back to round one in 2020.
That was the first of three straight seasons in which the Armidale-based clubs boycotted the Premier League due to issues with how it was run. This year marks their return to the region's No 1 soccer competition.
OVA veteran Sam Higgins was somewhat disconsolate post-match but also realistic, saying "everything has to come to an end at some point, and today's the day."
We just have to move on and work hard.
Higgins said OVA "just couldn't match" South Armidale.
"Three seasons without losing a game in the league; can't really be matched," he added. "But it sort of means nothing: you've gotta play every game as it comes."
