Central North Rugby Round 1: Pirates make winning start to 2023 season with 31-7 win over Scone

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated April 15 2023 - 9:46pm, first published 6:05pm
It wasn't pretty, some would even say ugly at times, but Pirates did enough to overcome a tenacious and plucky Scone in their Central North season opener at Ken Chillingworth Oval on Saturday.

SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

