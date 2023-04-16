She's only just coached her first game but Jess Middlemiss is loving being back involved in rugby.
Such a big part of her life for as long as she can remember, she has been pretty much out of the game since sustaining an eye injury and having to hang up the boots.
But upon hearing that she was back in town, a few of her old Pirates associates approached her about whether she would be interested in coaching the women's side.
"I was like I've never coached before but I'll give it a crack," the 23-year-old said.
Even though it did mean going against her family's allegiance.
They bleed green and white.
Middlemiss' parents Shayne and Jenny are both life members of Barraba while two of her elder sisters - Brianna and Amie - play for the Rams women's side.
But as much as grew up supporting the Rams and, she joked, her family won't like her saying it, she thinks of Pirates as her home club.
They were the first club she played with, playing three seasons in the black and gold while she was at school at Calrossy.
Naturally there has been plenty of banter flying about, and May 6, which is when the two clubs are scheduled to meet, has been circled on the calendar since they've known the draw.
Underneath all the jest though, Middlemiss said they're happy that she's back involved with rugby again.
It was hard, and "hurt a lot" not being able to play the game that she loved any more. But she has come to terms with it.
"I've come to realise that eyesight is a lot more important than throwing the ball around with your friends," Middlemiss said.
And through coaching she is still close to the action. Also putting her hand up to coach the Calrossy 14s girls, she conceded it has taken a bit of adjusting going from the playing to coaching mindset.
"It's very different being on the paddock to watching it on the sidelines," she said.
"I'm still getting used to actually watching every single breakdown. When you're on the field you're actually in the breakdown."
She isn't stepping into the breach alone.
Last year's successful co-coaches Miah O'Sullivan and Anthony Barbara are still around. Barbara is going to help out when he can while O'Sullivan is assisting her.
Kicking-off their title defence against Scone on Saturday, Pirates seemingly picking up where they left off last season.
Making an early statement the premiers thrashed the Brumbies 75-5.
With Phoebe McLoughlin, Rosie Ferguson and Jacinta Cooper pulling the strings and last year's player of the grand final Shae Partridge electric outwide, it was one-way traffic from mid-way through the first quarter.
McLoughlin went on to finish with four tries, Cooper and Partridge three and Ferguson a double in a cameo before the Sydney women's competition kicks off.
"Very, very happy with how they performed today," Middlemiss said.
"But it was only the first game so we'll see how we go for the rest."
The Rams also picked up a win via forfeit from Quirindi while Nadia Hulbos pursed four as Moree made a winning return to the competition with a 37-24 win over Inverell.
