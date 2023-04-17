Friday's Tamworth Cup has attracted the interest of some of the biggest names in the racing game.
Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, Anthony Cummings, Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou, Annabel Neasham and Bjorn Baker have all nominated runners for the $200,000 showcase, which is a qualifying race for the Big Dance.
There were 37 nominations all up, Tamworth Jockey Club general manager Jack Penfold happily noting that the Cup has been well received by trainers "from all over". From as far south as Goulburn, west to Dubbo, Newcastle, Scone and the coast.
READ ALSO:
Cody Morgan, typically, heads the local contingent with four including his Country Championships Final second place-getter Talbragar, although the Tamworth trainer told Racenet he doesn't expect his stable star to get a start.
"He's got a metropolitan benchmark of 76 and last year I had the last horse in the field and he was an (benchmark) 82," he said.
One horse who is assured a start is Jacob Perrett's Epic Ranger.
By winning the Tamworth Cup Prelude earlier in the month the gelding is an automatic entry.
Fellow Tamworth trainer Melanie O'Gorman has meanwhile nominated I'm On Break and Sue Grills Maly Malt, while Gunnedah trainer Gavin Groth will try his luck with Annie's Street.
Penfold was overall "very happy" with the nominations for the meeting.
"147 noms is very good, and well received with noms from everywhere," he said.
The only disappointment was the 11 nominations for the Mornington with nominations being extended to 11am on Tuesday.
The biggest race on the Tamworth Jockey Club's calendar, Penfold said he is "very excited" for what will be his first Cup meeting in the general manager role.
"We're expecting a fairly big crowd. When we had our Country Championships in February we had about 1100 people that day," he said.
"We're aiming for around 2000."
That might, he acknowledged, be "a bit ambitious" being a Friday and with potentially people planning to take advantage of the public holiday for Anzac Day on Tuesday and head away for a long weekend, but the early interest has been promising.
The Members luncheon sold out within a day, and there are only limited spots still available for the Trackside Pavilion, which includes a selection of food from the Aussie Night Markets trucks, a 5-hour beverage package and reserved corporate seating.
There will also be a jumping castle for the kids and fashions on the field.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.