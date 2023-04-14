Pirates co-coach Evan Kellow says this season has the potential to be a breakout one for Mitch Mack.
Named to start in the second row for Saturday's opening round clash against Scone at Ken Chillingworth Oval, the 23-year-old was to his mind the standout forward through their trial games.
New to the club last year it took him a little while to find his feet, but Kellow said towards the back end of the season the former Barraba Ram really started picking up the role they wanted him to play.
From what he has shown through the pre-season, he expects Mack to only continue on that trajectory, noting that he looks "a bit smarter" about his role, "a bit sharper" in the lineout and also "a bit fitter".
The latter is something Mack spoke about really working hard on. He made a concerted effort to do as much of the pre-season as he could.
And while only early days, already he feels that it has made a difference.
"It's been a fair bit better and I feel like I'm getting around the park a lot easier," he said.
He is also able to take those big runs, which is one of his strengths, later in games.
A farrier by trade, it isn't always easy for him to get to training with his work taking him out of town a fair bit. He is down in Scone at least three days a week.
Fortunately his boss, Ben Collett, is pretty lenient.
"He makes it easy and makes it so on a Thursday arvo I can leave Scone early and make it back to training," Mack said.
It probably helps that his boss has a strong connection to the club being the older brother of fullback Sam.
"I've always done it," Mack said of farriering.
In Scone they work with a lot of the horse studs, shoeing horses for yearling sales and the like.
It is, he said, "pretty challenging" work. And eye opening. Some of the studs are like stepping into another world.
"They're definitely impressive, a lot of horses coming through and making big money," he said.
Pirates aren't at full strength for Saturday with a couple of injuries hanging over from the pre-season and a few other players unavailable, but will still field a very strong side.
Mack will partner Dale Scott in the second row, Scott getting the nod after a good pre-season. Likewise Hamish McLaren at No.6 and Lewyn Rapana at outside centre, with Kellow and Todd Pascoe rewarding consistency and form over the pre-season.
One of the most hotly-contested positions was half-back, Brad Male just edging out Jackson Sharpe there.
"Sharpey had a really good pre-season, but with the mobility and width we want to play with in the first round we thought Brad just gave us a little more," Kellow explained.
They will have two debutants with Saimoui Lewaya starting on the wing and Jack Edwards at inside centre, following the late unavailability of Livinai Tuicakau.
One of their notable signings, Edwards is customarily more of a backrower but has played "a fair bit of centre" before and is, Kellow said, one of better defenders he's seen getting around.
It will be a big day, being not only the first game of the season but also Old Boys Day.
Kellow said the significance of the day isn't lost on the playing group. They understand the legacy and are keen to put on a good performance.
There will be three games starting with the women at 12.55pm.
PIRATES: 1 Michael Purtle, 2 Tim Collins, 3 Joe Tufrey, 4 Mitch Mack, 5 Dale Scott, 6 Hamish McLaren, 7 Nic McCrohan, 8 Conrad Starr, 9 Brad Male, 10 Jayden Kitchener-Waters, 11 Saimoui Lewaya, 12 Jack Edwards, 13 Lewyn Rapana, 14 Ryan Witherdin, 15 Sam Collett, 16 Andrew Collins, 17 Cooper Hall.
