He's been an integral part of the Walcha front row for the last four seasons, but this season Richie Hunt is set to play an even bigger role in the Rams' fortunes.
The 28-year-old has stepped up to take on the first grade coaching role.
"I've always wanted to give it (coaching) a crack," Hunt said.
"And we were sort of struggling to find someone so I put my hand up at one of the meetings and they're like you're it."
Hailing from Wee Waa, the Farrer alumnus was part of the Narrabri side that won back-to-back premierships in 2014 and 2015.
After then spending a couple of years in Newcastle, where he worked as a diesel mechanic, he moved to Walcha in 2019 to help run the farm his dad had purchased there.
In prime sheep country, they run around 5000 ewes and 400 head of cattle.
"We're sort of developing the place too because it was sort of run down when we brought it," Hunt said.
His first coaching gig, so far the transition has been pretty good, he said. The players have all been really receptive to the new ideas he, and new second grade coach Lachie Fletcher, have come in with.
"At training I think the boys have responded well and they're always willing to try the new drills and everything at training," he said.
There will no doubt be challenges along the way, and playing as well will, he acknowledges, make things a bit harder. He won't be able to be across everything during games.
But he has recruited a few people to help out with that.
"They didn't want to take on the full time role but they're going to help out on the sidelines," he said.
Last year finishing well out of finals contention, the expectation is that the Rams will be more competitive this season.
While they have lost Matt Williams to the Hunter Wildfires, they have welcomed back Pat Keen. One of their biggest attacking weapons, the Country centre missed last season as he recovered from knee surgery.
"It brings a whole new dynamic to the backline, his ability to shift the ball," Hunt said of having Keen back.
Angus Davidson is also returning from injury while they have picked up a couple of young players from Armidale.
Due to face Gunnedah in their season opener on Saturday, the Rams head in with a couple of good trial wins under their belts.
In early March they headed over to New Zealand for a 10-day tour. Starting off in Christchurch they wound their way down to Dunedin and then back to Queenstown.
"We ended up playing two games over there and won both games, which was pretty good," Hunt said.
"They were good games and the boys were really really impressive I thought."
In the other first grade fixtures Inverell are at home to Moree and Pirates host Scone.
