Tamworth's NAIDOC debutante ball is about more than wearing a white dress; it's about empowering young Aboriginal women.
Preparations are underway for the second NAIDOC debutante ball, with around 30 girls between the ages of 16-22 to debut.
Event organiser Cass Withers said she was thrilled to see the event returning for a second year, after the success of the first one.
"Makes me feel proud. Last year we had a little timeframe to get everything rolling, get sponsors on board and pull it all together," Ms Withers said.
Over the course of the next few months the girls will start dance classes, learning about culture and acquiring different life skills for the future.
"Giving them that little bit of independence, to upskill them, to be confident, allowing for them to step out as leaders," Ms Withers said.
Last year, the inaugural event marked the end of NAIDOC week and won over the hearts of community leaders, as a dozen Indigenous girls debuted.
Former debutante Makia Johnson said her favourite part of the event was the bond she formed with her fellow debutantes.
"For me it was the best experience I've ever experienced. Getting to do this with the other girls and get to know them better," Ms Johnson said.
The ball will coincide with NAIDOC Week and this year's theme, 'For Our Elders'.
NAIDOC Week runs from July 2 -9.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney.
