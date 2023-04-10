The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
What's on

Tamworth NAIDOC Committee commences preparations for debutante ball

RC
By Rachel Clark
April 10 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NAIDOC debutante ball organiser Cass Withers and former debutante Makia Johnson. Picture by Gareth Gardner.
NAIDOC debutante ball organiser Cass Withers and former debutante Makia Johnson. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

Tamworth's NAIDOC debutante ball is about more than wearing a white dress; it's about empowering young Aboriginal women.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.