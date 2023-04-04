The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Hockey: Alice Arnott named in Hockeyroos squad to play India in May

Updated April 4 2023 - 9:50pm, first published 8:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alice Arnott, pictured here with some young fans during last year's Hockey One, has plenty of reasons of smile after being named in the Hockeyroos team to face India. Picture NSW Pride Facebook
Alice Arnott, pictured here with some young fans during last year's Hockey One, has plenty of reasons of smile after being named in the Hockeyroos team to face India. Picture NSW Pride Facebook

Alice Arnott is in line to make her Hockeyroos debut next month after being named in the team for their upcoming games against India.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.