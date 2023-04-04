The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Oztag: Jess O'Brien named in Australian Oztag team

By Zac Lowe
April 4 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess O'Brien will embark on her second overseas venture later this year, when she competes in the Oztag World Cup in Ireland. Picture by Peter Hardin.
Jess O'Brien will embark on her second overseas venture later this year, when she competes in the Oztag World Cup in Ireland. Picture by Peter Hardin.

In mid-March, Jess O'Brien decided to step away from Oztag.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.