Pharmacies are starting to offer vaccinations to combat the upcoming flu season.
Tamworth pharmacies and doctors are starting to advertise appointment slots for vaccination, both online and in-store.
Chemist Warehouse pharmacist Ahmed Ziada said they are already completing around 10 to 15 vaccinations per day.
"A lot of people are coming for their flu shots and a lot of our slots are being booked up everyday," said Mr Ziada.
READ ALSO:
Flu cases this year are already higher in January and February compared to last year. In the first two months of 2023, there were 8453 confirmed cases of influenza Australia-wide compared to 79 in the same period in 2022.
That's because preventative measures taken to limit the spread of COVID also reduced the spread of influenza, Mr Ziada said.
"We had lower numbers due to the impact of COVID," he said.
But with international borders back open and no more COVID restrictions, influenza cases are expected to rise.
The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) is advising Australians to get vaccinated before the peak influenza period starts, which is typically from June to September.
"[It's important] to protect themselves from influenza or flu during the winter season. It's really better to be vaccinated earlier," Mr Ziada said.
ATAGI is also recommending that if a person has had an influenza vaccine in late 2022 or early 2023, they should receive the latest version of the vaccine.
Anyone six months or older can receive an influenza vaccine, which also can be co-administered with COVID-19 vaccines.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.