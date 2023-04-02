The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Sport/Basketball

Basketball: Tamworth Thunderbolts score first win of 2023

By Zac Lowe
April 2 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott McGann believes Tamworth can turn their embattled start to the season around. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Scott McGann believes Tamworth can turn their embattled start to the season around. Picture by Zac Lowe.

"We needed that one."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.