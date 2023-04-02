The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Country Championships final: Cody Morgan-trained Talbragar finishes second

By Zac Lowe
April 2 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Morgan and Talbragar are quickly becoming a formidable force in country racing. Picture by Gareth Gardner.
Cody Morgan and Talbragar are quickly becoming a formidable force in country racing. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

In the end, all that lay between Cody Morgan and a maiden Country Championships final victory was the barrier draw.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.