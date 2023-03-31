After a first round false start, South United have fingers crossed for sunny skies on Saturday as they look to kick off their 2023 Northern Inland Premier League campaign.
Due to play Norths United up in Armidale in last weekend's opening round, manager Wes Clark said they were "ready to go" and waiting at the Family Hotel to catch the bus when they were told that all the games had been called off (they were later rescheduled for the last weekend in April).
Round 2 has them taking on Moore Creek.
Training just across from the Mountain Goats they have a fair idea of what to expect.
"They're always tough and they're getting better each year. Soon they'll be be up there with the likes of OVA (who are the benchmark) to beat as well," Clark said.
But he is confident they can hold their own.
They have this season some of the best numbers they have ever had, and are excited by the looks of a few of their new faces.
"It's looking good for the season," he said.
"We'll generally probably have our bit of a slow start. We've still got a couple of players out at the moment.
"But we'll be primed in about four or five weeks to start hitting our straps."
They have probably got about half a dozen new players, Clark said, including three that are based down in Scone.
"It will probably be three or four games before we work out what everyone's really like," he said.
"[But] There's a couple of exciting players there to watch out for, especially Wilfred Faiga in the centre back in first grade. So he's earned a spot up the top already."
Saturday will mark new coach Andre Caetano's first competition game back in charge..
"Andre coached us back in 2017. That was his maiden year with us, and his only year, because he moved away for work," Clark said.
"But he actually took our local A grade side to a premiership in that year."
Returning to Tamworth in 2021, he linked up with Moore Creek but has been lured back to the Lightning.
Stepping up to the top flight when the Northern Inland Premier League was disbanded, Clark said they are looking forward to the test the Armidale clubs will present.
"They've got some good teams up there," he said.
"It's exciting and it's going to provide its challenges but we're up for it."
Their game will be one of three played in Tamworth. Oxley Vale Attunga face North Companions in a grand final replay, while Hillvue host East Armidale.
Meanwhile Tamworth FC venture up the highway to take on South Armidale United and Demon Knights and Norths United clash in an all-Armidale battle.
