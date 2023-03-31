The Northern Daily Leader
Group 4: Dungowan Cowboys travel to Walcha for second trial

By Zac Lowe
April 1 2023 - 8:48am
Brandon Parry is one of several experienced campaigners the Cowboys will have back on the park this weekend. Picture by Mark Bode.
Brandon Parry is one of several experienced campaigners the Cowboys will have back on the park this weekend. Picture by Mark Bode.

After their first trial match resulted in a loss to the Wingham Tigers, Dungowan captain-coach Brett Jarrett told Group 4 media it was "a good kick up the bum for us".

