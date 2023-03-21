The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Graphic Content

Tamworth survivor of gang-related domestic violence shares her story to help others

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
March 22 2023 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katie turned a new leaf after an abusive relationship. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Katie* has spent most of her adult life trying to stay alive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.