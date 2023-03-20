The Northern Daily Leader
Gunnedah Shire Council puts Councillor Expenses and Facilities policy on public exhibition

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
March 21 2023 - 5:30am
Gunnedah Shire Council places Councillor Expenses and Facilities policy on public exhibition. Picture by Gunnedah Shire Council

The allowance handed to some country councillors to keep them fed, hydrated and on the road has been revealed following updates to an expenses policy.

Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

