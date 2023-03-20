The allowance handed to some country councillors to keep them fed, hydrated and on the road has been revealed following updates to an expenses policy.
Changes to Gunnedah Shire Council's Councillor Expenses and Facilities policy has laid bare exactly where residents' pennies are going when it comes to funding trips and clothing for elected representatives.
For interstate, overseas and long distance interstate travel, $20,000 has been set aside to fund trips for all councillors each year.
The policy restricts councillors to only book economy class tickets for interstate or long distance intrastate travel by air for less than three hours.
If the trip exceeds three hours for interstate travel, premium economy tickets can be booked. Premium economy will be booked for all international trips.
For accommodation and meals the total pocket money for all councillors has been set at a maximum of $14,000 for all councillors.
The policy states councillors will only be reimbursed for "reasonable" consumption of alcoholic beverages, with 'reasonable' considered two drinks with a meal.
Councillors will not be reimbursed for alcohol or snacks from the mini-bar, cigarettes, tips or gratuities.
Mayor Jamie Chaffey is provided with a council car, and all other councillors are encouraged to use council vehicles when travelling for council business.
The policy states all travel from councillors should be undertaken using the "most direct route" and the "most practical and economical mode of transport".
To "effectively discharge their civic duties" councillors have been granted up to $800 each, per term for the provision of a council branded jacket, tie or scarf.
The budget for registration fees for conferences and seminars has been bumped up by $3,000, with $18,000 to be shared between all councillors per year.
The draft policy will be placed on public exhibition until 5pm on April 14 before it is formally adopted by council.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
