Although she is in the midst of preparing for the upcoming AFLW season, Alice Mitchell still found the time to spend three days visiting local juniors around the region.
The former Gunnedah Poochette and current Sydney Swan went to Armidale on Friday, Inverell on Saturday, and Gunnedah on Sunday, where she was warmly greeted by the kids who attended.
"It was really good, everyone loves having her home," Mitchell's former Poochettes teammate and AFL North West development coordinator, Khobi Devine, said.
Despite a late change of venue due to the heavy rain on Sunday, the attendance in Gunnedah was great nonetheless with roughly 60 kids there.
"It was a very frantic change of venue, but we still got the turnout we were hoping for," Devine said.
"It was very loud and busy in the [PCYC Gunnedah] hall, but we made it work."
Mitchell's presence at the clinics was about more than teaching the children the basic skills of football - she is living proof that a pathway from regional towns like Gunnedah to the AFL exist.
"For any kids coming through, male or female, out in regional areas, [it shows that] there still is that development pathway," Devine said.
"Alice is proof of that."
