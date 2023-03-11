The annual Armidale Blues knockout was one of the biggest in recent years with nearly 500 players taking part and teams travelling from the coast and Sydney to participate.
The men's knockout was won by the Coffs Harbour Snappers who beat the Armidale Blues in the final 14-5,
The Plate silverware is also headed to the coast after the Hasting Valley Vikings defeated Barbarians in the final.
The women's final saw the Barbets victorious over the Coffs Harbour Snappers.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
