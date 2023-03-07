All eyes will be on Manilla this weekend as it opens the gates to its annual agricultural show.
With last year's event deemed "bigger than Sydney" after a massive COVID comeback, this year organisers said they're hoping for a repeat success.
"If we get three quarters of the numbers we had last year, we'll be very happy," show society president Jim Maxwell said.
The show is set to feature some of last year's biggest crowd pleasers, kicking off with the Aussie FMX bike display and fireworks on Friday March 10.
READ ALSO:
But Mr Maxwell says what really sets Manilla apart from other shows are the dinosaur races and gumboot toss.
"It's unreal to watch, people in these bloody dinosaur suits running around, racing one another, it's a laugh a minute!" Mr Maxwell said.
The dinosaur races made their debut last year and will take place over several heats throughout the Saturday, with six of the dinos competing in each heat until the final race on Saturday evening.
New to the show this year is a paper plane competition, in which contestants will be given materials to construct a paper plane and launch it as far as possible.
Unfortunately it isn't all good news: the show will be missing its trademark wife-carrying competition due to new regulations around risk assessments.
The usual bar will also be missing, after a scrap last year made it impossible to find someone prepared to be the license holder, since they'd be legally liable if another fight breaks out.
However, many other old favourites will make their return, such as the rodeo, horse competitions, show jumping, yard dog trials, and ute parade.
Despite other shows reporting difficulty finding sideshow rides, Mr Maxwell said he's confident the Manilla show will have enough to please the crowd.
"You can hardly kick your way around the trucks here for sideshows. They always support us in a big, big way. We have meetings with them throughout the year and they really support us well," he said.
The show will also feature double the number of vendors for food and souvenirs after last year's boom in popularity attracted more participants.
"Also our exhibit entries for the pavilion are exceeding expectations, I'd reckon by 25 per cent," Mr Maxwell said.
The 2023 pavilion competition theme is "Rain, Flood, and Mud".
Tickets for the Manilla Show can be pre-purchased online or in-person at the gate, and cost $10 for a one-day pass or $15 for the entire weekend.
"People pre-booked on those dine and discovery vouchers from last year, and we've got over $2,000 of those in already so that's pretty good," Mr Maxwell said.
Family tickets are also available for $25 and children under the age of five get free entry.
The show starts on March 10 and ends on March 12.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.