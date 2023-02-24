Kaleb Hope is somewhat of an oddity.
The easy conversationalist, 17, is one of the region's best young rugby league players. He "loves" playing the game, and said an NRL club signing him "would be a dream come true".
But when it comes to watching the NRL, he is not that fussed.
"I don't really watch much footy any more, to be honest," the Glen Innes concreter said. "I sort of just do my own thing."
Hope - who said his life was dominated by "work, work, work" - had no idea the Northern Tigers even existed until his mate, Jack Grob, earned Tigers selection. And then last year, they were Tigers under-18 teammates.
"I didn't even know about Tigers then," Hope replied when asked if he had played for the Tigers' under-16 side. "[I had] no clue it was even going."
At Scully Park on Saturday, Hope will line up at right centre for the Tigers in a crucial Laurie Daley Cup clash against the Northern Rivers Titans.
He is coming off a three-try performance in the Tigers' 34-12 win over the Central Coast Roosters at Wyong last Saturday.
Post-match, Tigers coach Darryl Rando said of Hope: "It doesn't matter where you play that kid. He's probably one of the best players every week."
Hope played mainly five-eighth in last year's Laurie Daley Cup, but started this year's competition on the bench. He came on and scored a try in the 30-26 defeat of the North Coast Bulldogs.
In that game, the Tigers trailed 26-0 with 26 minutes left in the match. Hope also booted four goals. Rando described the comeback as "surreal".
In game two, the goal-kicker started at five-eighth in a 40-18 loss to the Knights, before being moved to centre for the Roosters encounter.
"Honest to God," Hope said, "it would be a dream come true if I could get an NRL team to look at me.
"I just gotta play some good footy, and hope that all my stars align. I might get a crack at it one day."
Hope said the penultimate-round showdown against the Titans was a "huge match" for the Tigers.
The Titans won their first two matches, before the Dragons thumped them 56-6 in the last round.
The Tigers will also go into the showdown with two wins and a loss. But unlike the Titans, they are coming off their best performance of the competition.
"The way we see it," Hope said, "we definitely have to win at least three games to have a shot at the finals. Four games would be ideal."
TIGERS: 1 Charlie Henderson, 2 Keandre Johnson-Vale, 3 Jackson Smith, 4 Kaleb Hope, 5 Oscar Atkin, 6 Jordan Hamlin, 7 Callum Dowell, 8 Lachlan Bonnell, 9 Jack Foley, 10 Zane Groves, 11 Dylan Keane, 12 Logan Spinks (capt), 13 Braydon Allan, 14 Talon Harrington, 15 Gabriel Stafa, 16 Brady Roser, 17 Nate Follington, 18 John O'Leary-Doyle. Coach: Darryl Rando.
