Darryl Rando has seen a lot in the rugby league world.
But what he had not seen, until early Saturday afternoon, was a team of his reverse a 26-0 scoreline with more than half the game played.
That's what happened when the Rando-coach Northern Tigers staged what the veteran mentor called a "surreal" comeback in an opening round Laurie Daley Cup clash against the North Coast Bulldogs at Coff Harbour's Geoff King Motors Oval.
Rando said he was still "pinching" himself after his side's miracle 30-26 triumph.
No 11 Dylan Keane scored with just under four minutes left in the encounter and the Tigers led for the first time in the game, at 28-26, before Kaleb Hope converted.
They had trailed 26-0 with 26 minutes left in the clash.
Rando said: "I think it was a little bit surreal. They [the Tigers] scored a couple of tries, and you think, 'That's good; we've got a bit of respectability back'.
"And then they scored another one, and it was 26-18. And then all of a sudden it's 26-24, and I'm thinking, 'Sh*t'.
"And then all of a sudden there's about two minutes to go and we scored and it's 30-26."
A lot of people would've thrown their bags in the corner, at 26-0, and worry about next week.- Darryl Rando
The comeback for the ages was launched by Dowell's try in the 47th minute of the 70-minute clash.
That was followed by four more unanswered tries by Hope, No 2 Keandre Johnson-Vale, Dowell again and, finally, Keane's match-winner.
Dowell kicked the first conversion and then Hope landed the next four.
The Bulldogs led 14-0 at half-time, then scored two converted tries after the break to lead 26-0.
"A lot of people would've thrown their bags in the corner, at 26-0, and worry about next week," Rando said, adding that his charges persisted, "and look what happened".
For a number of Rando's charges it was their first win in two years, after the 2021 Tigers under-16 side went winless in the Andrew Johns Cup, and then the Tigers under-18 outfit failed to win a game in the Laurie Daley Cup last year.
They include Dowell, captain Logan Spinks, Nathaniel Follington and Charlie Henderson.
"So that's a big relief for them," Rando said. "And hopefully they get the taste of it now and we can do a bit better."
TIGERS 30 (Callum Dowell 2, Kaleb Hope, Keandre Johson-Vale, Dylan Keane tries; Hope 4, Keane goals) d BULLDOGS 26 (Robert Inglis 2, Liam Cuffe, Harrison Brennan, Luke Calthorpe tries; Finnian Walsh 3 goals)
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
