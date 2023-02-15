The Northern Daily Leader
Rugby Union: Brooke McKinnon excited for opportunity with NSW Waratahs after making 2023 squad

By Samantha Newsam
Updated February 15 2023 - 8:46pm, first published 7:00pm
Brooke McKinnon says it is still sinking in that she is in the Waratahs squad.

She's been aspiring to it for as long as she can remember, but for Brooke McKinnon the reality of realising her dream of playing elite level football hasn't fully sunk in yet.

