The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Rugby Union: Erika Maslen commences training with Brumbies

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated January 23 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erika Maslen has loved her first couple of weeks training with the Brumbies. Picture Lachlan Lawson/ACT Brumbies Media

Like all major life changes it was always going to be daunting at first.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.