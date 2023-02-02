The Northern Daily Leader
Part of New England ravaged by Black Summer fires denied bushfire funds by then NSW deputy premier

By Stephanie Gardiner
Updated February 2 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 2:00pm
Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters near Tenterfield during the Black Summer bushfires. Picture from file

Former NSW deputy premier John Barilaro's office effectively excluded Labor electorates including one in the New England from urgent bushfire recovery funding in an "inconsistent and poorly documented" Black Summer grants program.

