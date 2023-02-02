IF YOU had to check they sky in Tamworth on Wednesday night to find out what all the noise was about, you weren't alone.
Locals headed outside to hear the roar after sunset - and dozens even took to social media - to find out what the screaming jet noise which covered the city about 8.30pm.
Two Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft were flying above Tamworth, and practicing approaches to the city's airport as a part of routine operational conversion training.
The Department of Defence only issued an alert on the training exercise on Wednesday night, but said the two aircraft were from No. 2 Operational Conversion Unit and were conducting approach training into Tamworth airport.
READ ALSO:
Once the approach training had wrapped up, the two aircraft left the Tamworth area and returned to the RAAF Base Amberley, Queensland.
"Approach training is an essential part of pilot training on fast-jet aircrafts, as it trains pilots to land at different airfields in all weather conditions," the spokesperson for the defence department said.
"All low level flying activities are conducted within strict safety and operational guidelines.
"Flying is subject to change due to variables such as air traffic control requirements, weather, and other aviation considerations."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.