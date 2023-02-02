The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Royal Australian Air Force F-35A lightning aircraft conduct training above Tamworth, according to Department of Defence

By Newsroom
Updated February 2 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft in training. Picture supplied by Department of Defence

IF YOU had to check they sky in Tamworth on Wednesday night to find out what all the noise was about, you weren't alone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.