Prominent Tamworth trainer Troy O'Neile has appealed against the severity of a suspension imposed on him by Racing NSW for on-course sexual harassment.
Racing NSW suspended O'Neile for seven months after he pleaded guilty to two charges. The offences stemmed from the Christmas Eve meeting at Tamworth Racecourse on December 24.
O'Neile pleaded guilty to sexually harassing "a person employed, engaged, or participating in the racing industry", as well as to improper conduct "towards a person employed in the racing industry", Racing NSW said in a media release on Tuesday following a stewards hearing.
On Wednesday, Racing NSW's chairman of stewards, Steve Railton, said O'Neile had been granted a stay of proceedings and could train and race horses until the appeal was heard.
A date for the appeal was still to be confirmed, Railton said.
O'Neile was handed a 12-month suspension for both offences, reduced to seven months for both after he pleaded guilty "at the first available opportunity" and showed remorse "immediately after the incident and at the hearing", Racing NSW said.
It said stewards also took into account his good character, good disciplinary record, and his personal and professional circumstances.
Both penalties were to be served concurrently with immediate effect, sidelining O'Neile until August 24.
Racing NSW said O'Neile was "required to undertake training in harassment and discrimination in the workplace" before applying to have his trainer's licence renewed.
The disqualification followed a complaint being made against O'Neile.
The charges against the trainer were issued on January 9, after an investigation by Racing NSW's Investigation and Surveillance Unit.
O'Neile entered a guilty plea to each of the charges on January 17.
