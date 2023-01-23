The Northern Daily Leader

Soccer: Fiona O'Keefe steps down from OVA presidency for personal reasons

By Zac Lowe
Updated January 25 2023 - 1:01pm, first published January 23 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fiona O'Keefe with her son, Nicholas (centre) and Kyson Peters during OVA's Come and Try Day last year. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

Little more than 12 months after making history as OVA's first female president, Fiona O'Keefe's sudden decision to step down was announced by the club last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.