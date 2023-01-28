A LARGE scale emergency response is underway to save rock-wallabies, with fears there could just be one left in the state's North West.
Authorities are on high alert and are implementing safety measures after they discovered the Brush-tailed Rock-wallaby population at Mt Kaputar National Park, just outside Narrabri, may have decreased to just one specimen.
It's believed feral foxes, cats and goats are the predators to blame.
The discovery has sparked the largest feral animal control in history for the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), with concerns about the Warrumbungle and Nattai National Park wallaby populations declining.
Head of NPWS Atticus Fleming AM said in Warrumbungle National Park, the wallaby population was sitting at 12.
"This population is special because it is adapted to living in hotter, drier climates," he said.
"It is crucial we retain that genetic material to help the species adapt to climate change."
A 303-hectare, feral predator-free area within Warrumbungle National Park is being established to safeguard the wallaby populations.
"Work on the fence will start shortly, with the area likely to be free of foxes and feral cats within a few months, and ready for the relocation of rock-wallabies," Mr Fleming said.
"Once in this secure environment, we expect the rock-wallabies will increase quickly.
"With genetic supplementation, we can re-establish a healthy Warrumbungle population."
The last standing wallaby at Mount Kaputar will be moved into the feral-free area at the Warrumbungle's as soon as possible.
A population will be returned to Mount Kaputar when advances in fox control can ensure their survival.
At Nattai National Park, in the state's Southern Highlands, it's believed the rock wallaby population has declined to just three individuals.
The Nattai population is identified in the National Recovery Plan as an important population which must be retained because its loss would create a large range gap.
Mr Fleming said with the support of Aboriginal owners and park neighbours a 92 hectare feral predator-free area is under construction at the park.
"Two individuals are now in this secure area and have had their first baby," he said.
"Supplementation with additional animals will allow us to rebuild the Nattai population."
It's believed the establishment of feral predator-free areas is the only option left to safely protect and restore the rock wallaby populations, Mr Fleming said.
"Feral cats and foxes kill over 2 billion native animals every year across Australia," he said.
"We know that feral predator-free areas work to prevent extinctions and restore populations.
"And, importantly, they are a cost-effective strategy over a 20-30 year period."
The feral-free areas in the Warrumbungle and Nattai national parks will also support the return of other threatened species that have become locally extinct as a result of feral cats and foxes.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
