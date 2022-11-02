Seismic testing by Santos faces stern resistance from farmers

Hardline resistance once again faces a move by mining giant Santos to explore their options in the Liverpool Plains.
The NSW Government has approved seismic testing for the company to "gain a better understanding of the subsurface geology of this area," said Santos in a statement to the Leader.
Santos has hosted an information session where it said their representatives spoke with "around 50 community members, mainly focused on activities in the Liverpool Plains."
However, according to Mullaley district farmer Margret Fleck many are already decided on their position.
"The majority of the farmers were there because they're going to take as long as it needs and do whatever's needed to prevent this industry from progressing on the Liverpool Plains," she said.
She said many of those who went were "people out there protecting the water resources of the Liverpool Plains".
"Because we know we go for extended periods where we're totally and utterly reliant on the water beneath our feet," she said.
"They're a concentration of people who are very concerned about the approval of the seismic testing.
Broadacre farmer Phil Herbert is one whose livelihood is tied to the management of the Liverpool Plains' groundwater.
He said "there are just too many risks to agriculture for this industry to progress."
"Whether it's draw-down of ground water, whether it's contamination, whether it subsidence. There is nothing good about this industry," he said.
Santos said the seismic testing will be "in a small area to the southwest of Gunnedah," and that the testing is the "most effective, low impact method to gain a better understanding of the subsurface geology of an area".
But according to Ms Fleck farmers participating with a Sydney University study of the region's koalas expect it will still be a significant disturbance.
"They don't want that research disturbed by this seismic testing process," she said.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
