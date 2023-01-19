AN AUSSIE music legend hit the streets of Tamworth on Thursday, delighting pedestrians with an impromptu performance.
Former Australian Idol contestant Shannon Noll is in town to perform at KIX Live in the Park on Thursday night, in Toyota Park.
But, before he gets to his own show, he supported his son Blake, who was taking a spot with the other buskers on the Peel Street boulevard of dreams.
A brief break from the heat was welcomed by festivalgoers on Thursday, with the temperature not even cracking 30 degrees.
Snow cones, ice cream and the misting machine on Fitzroy Street were still hot property though, with the mercury climbing to about 28 degrees.
There was also a little rain on Thursday as grey skies hovered, but less than 1mm of the wet stuff was captured at the airport weather station.
There was another packed schedule at the Toyota FanZone while Peel Street was busy with buskers, and people flocked to town to hear some country music and have a dance.
After a week of the Tamworth Country Music Festival taking over the streets, there's a sea of Toyota straw hats down Peel Street.
Thursday night's free concert in the park was expected to draw a crowd, with Shannon Noll to take the stage along with several other musicians.
