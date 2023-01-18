IT'S the same fire engine and the same location, but 29 years later, a fresh face and crew of firefighters have given an iconic photo a new lease on life.
Tamworth's Fire and Rescue Superintendent Tom Cooper called on long-time friend of the service, Amber Lawrence, to help recreate a photo at the Golden Guitar from 1994.
The original, which features country artist Jean Stafford, has been pride of place at the South Tamworth fire station.
Ms Lawrence said it was a no-brainer for her to help the firies recreate the iconic shoot, after she wrote the song 'Superhero' in 2014 to help recruit more crew members.
READ ALSO:
"What a great job they do," she said.
"There's so much going on, so much traffic and a lot of people in a hurry, so it's good to know they're here for us to keep us safe."
Fire crews have been handing out smoke alarms to campers and encouraging festivalgoers to eat out after a few drinks, instead of cooking, to stamp out the potential for housefires.
Superintendent Cooper said rallying Ms Lawrence and the crews together at the Golden Guitar was "good exposure" and a chance to promote firefighting as a career.
"We need more firefighters in NSW, not just in Tamworth, but all around the state," he said.
As the festival reaches the halfway mark, Superindendent Cooper said things had been "so far, so good".
"The report card is looking pretty good at the moment for festival safety," he said.
The new photo will sit alongside the original at the fire station.
Superintendent Cooper said maybe in 30 years they can replicate the image again.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.