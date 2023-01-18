The Northern Daily Leader
Rodeo: Bryce and Colby Clark shine in Rockhampton and Tamworth rodeo events

By Zac Lowe
Updated January 18 2023 - 8:37pm, first published 7:30pm
Bryce (left) and Colby Clark have relished the chance to show off their rodeo skills on the biggest stage of their burgeoning careers in Tamworth over the last week. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

At just 14 and 11 years old respectively, one might assume that Bryce and Colby Clark are focused on school, family, and hanging out with mates.

