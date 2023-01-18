At just 14 and 11 years old respectively, one might assume that Bryce and Colby Clark are focused on school, family, and hanging out with mates.
But the two Kootingal youngsters, despite their tender ages, are talented bull riders and already know where they want life to take them.
"The day I turn 18, I'm getting my pro card," Bryce said, a sentiment his brother agreed with.
And the pair appear to have the talent to back up their ambitions.
They competed in the PBR Junior Academy finals in Rockhampton on New Year's Eve - during which Colby locked in his fourth-place national ranking in the junior division - and the Xtreme Bulls tour finals in Tamworth over the weekend, where Bryce picked up a narrow win.
"I was excited, it's a different feeling," he said of his victory.
The ABCRA junior nationals finals are set to take place this weekend, also in Tamworth, which the Clarks expect to be the biggest competition of their young careers.
To be able to compete in town during the Country Musical Festival, in front of what is ostensibly a home crowd, for just the second time in their lives only makes it more special.
"This event, they've travelled all year, they've had to place, they've had to do well," the boys' mother, Tamra Clark, said.
"This one is a bit different, and a bit more special because they had to earn their way in."
Both boys have been riding since they were roughly three or four years old, and began competing in junior rodeo at the ages of eight (Colby) and 10 (Bryce).
Their father, Steve, hails from Maitland and has competed for many years since being introduced to rodeo by his cousin.
His kids, Steve said, "couldn't wait" until they were old enough to compete.
He and Tamra were only too happy to let them take part, given the camaraderie and spirit of mateship that permeates the sport.
"They've got closer friends through rodeo than school," Tamra said.
"They look forward to the weekends, so they can see their rodeo friends."
"I never spent a day at school with my best mates," Steve added. "They were all bull riders I knew from rodeo."
This weekend, Bryce will look to repeat build on his success from the Xtreme Bulls finals, while Colby will take part in both the steer ride and the mini bulls and hopes to put forward a better performance after being unluckily bucked last weekend.
"I'm pretty keen, I'm hoping to get two buckles," Colby said.
