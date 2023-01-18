Gottashopearly is an old warhorse who will see his next race start this Friday night in the running of the $40,000 Multiquip Golden Guitar final.
Trained at Tamworth by Richard Williams Gottashopearly - or Shoppy, as he is known around the stables - on song for a good showing in the final.
"If the speed is on that will suit him," Williams said, after the 10-year-old gelding took out the fourth heat of the of the Multiquip Golden Guitar series last Sunday evening.
"I am very grateful to be in the race - the horse deserves to be there and he has done a lot in this area," Williams said.
"The finals night is a fantastic night and I'm honoured to have a runner in the Golden Guitar final. It is an accomplishment to get in with this horse."
Known as the North West Cups King, Gottashopearly has won both an Armidale and Narrabri Cup, along with two Tamworth Cups.
A win in the Golden Guitar final would be another great title to add to the gelding's 177-race-start career which has secured 28 career wins, 34 placings, and over $194,928 in prizemoney.
"He has raced in Victoria and Queensland as well," Williams said of Gottashopearly, who also has wins at Menangle.
"It would be great to go over that $200,000 mark in earnings on Friday night."
"He [Gottashopearly] just needed and ace drive which you get with Tommy."
But a dilemma has now arisen for Williams, who races the gelding alongside fiance Ashley McKinnon, with Tom Ison unavailable to take the drive after qualifying his own pacer, Metallica Man, who won the second heat.
"I have booked Blake Hughes to take the drive. He hasn't been behind the horse before but he has seen plenty of his races," Williams said.
Williams and McKinnon made the move from Queensland to Tamworth over six years ago and train on the Tamworth Paceway.
"It is not a million-dollar race but to be on your home track racing in front of friends and family is pretty special," Williams said.
"I am good at holding tears back but if he wins, they will be coming out then."
Gottashopearly placed in a final bid for the win in his heat run when after commencing from the seven-barrier slotted in three back on the marker pegs while Queensland pacer Back To Beetoota (Brendan Barnes) led the field.
Gaining a split on the final turn and racing four wide, Gottashopearly made the most of the home straight to come away for a 5.9 metre win over Thundamental (Anthony Varga) from the Ernie Mabbott stables in Tamworth and Heavenly Sign (Jemma Coney) from the Ty Robson stables 4.9 metres away in third.
With a mile rate of 1.56.8 for 1980 metres, quarters were contested in 29.6 seconds for the first; 28.9 for the second; 29.1 seconds for the third, and 30.5 seconds in the final quarter and paying $16 for the win.
"Two of the favourites didn't win their heats but they have made the final so I think it is going to be an open and very competitive race, especially when you have a track record holder in the mix as well," Williams said.
