Cleal: 'It definitely didn't send it backwards, it propelled us'

Group 19 legend and men's representative co-coach Les Cleal has applauded the Northern Division tri-series but still believes it can be improved.
Cleal coached the men's team alongside Nathan Blacklock for the competition between men's, under 18s and women's teams from Group 19, Group 21 and Group 4 at Scully Park on Sunday.
Warialda's Cleal and Tingha's Blacklock both played the game at a professional level and put their hands up to guide the representative team as a way of giving back to the game.
All three Group 19 teams went win-less on the day but Cleal doesn't necessarily believe the scoreboard was a real indicator of what the day was about.
"It is a great idea and it as a great day's footy considering," Cleal said.
"I assume it was the same for Group 4 and Group 21.
"If we really made it a contest, it is another thing young fellas can aim for in the bush; to make that side, make it prestigious like it used to be."
Group 19 is in the midst of a re-building stage with clubs re-forming, the under 18s resuming and the women's game growing.
Prior to the regular season commencing, there were question marks over what clubs would even take the field.
So to get a full representative team was an achievement in itself.
And Cleal believes it was just what they needed.
"It ticked nearly every box as far as I was concerned," he said.
"It definitely didn't send it backwards, it propelled us.
"We know we can have a side that will match it with them.
"That was the biggest thing that was said in our dressing shed - that we would would stay on for next year."
Having Cleal and Blacklock believe in the Group and the potential there was huge for them with many players expressing their desire to return to the representative arena.
And others who didn't take the field have approached the coaches to indicate their interest in joining in.
But Cleal would make one change if he could.
"I do think if they could have it earlier and put a bigger emphasis on it all.
"The boys are wanting to get a bit of fitness and that is a good way of getting fitness."
"At this stage, they are interested in putting everything into their footy clubs."
Results:
GROUP 4 UNDER 18 16 (Jack Anderson 2, Leif Dietrich tries, Harrison Thrift 2gls) d GROUP 19 UNDER 18 14 (Colby Martin, Vashtan Gallen, Shaun Collins tries, Collins gl).
GROUP 4 WOMEN 30 (Cassidy Morley 2, Bella Cruickshank 2, Nautica Eather, Jayda Simpson tries, Amy Barraclough 3gls) d GROUP 19 WOMEN 0.
GROUP 4 MEN 40 (Jake Tighe 3, Logan Howard, Lincon Smith, Tom Woolaston, Joe Wade, Riley Leonard tries, Trent Taylor 4gls) d GROUP 19 MEN 6 (Logan McIlwain try, Steve Ford gl).
GROUP 21 UNDER 18 30 (Zane Groves 2, Jackson Smith, Darcy Wallace, Heath Bass, Dylan Keane, Sam Carr tries, Dylan Keane 4gls) d GROUP 19 0.
GROUP 21 WOMEN 26 (Rhiarne Edmonds 2, Elizabeth Ferris, Gaynor Blackadder, Emily Fear tries, McKenzie Day 3gls) d GROUP 19 WOMEN 8 (Taylor Kim, Kyiesha Landsborough tries).
GROUP 21 MEN 44 (Blake Johnson 2, Riley Pennell, Brady Hammond, Ben Halliwell, Richie Graham, Scott McIntyre tries, Patrick Andrews 6gls) d GROUP 19 MEN 12 (Brayden Vickery try, penalty try, Caleb Hope 2gls).
GROUP 21 30 (Darcy Wallace 3, Jaden Seckold, Flynn Mitchell, Zane Groves tries, Dylan Keane 2gls) d GROUP 4 UNDER 18 10 (Sam Archer, Noah Hooley tries, Harrison Thrift gl).
Man Of The Match: Jack Foley (G21).
GROUP 4 WOMEN 20 (Nikki Berryman 3, Tara Newman tries, Amy Barraclough 2gls) d GROUP 21 0
GROUP 21 44 (Brady Roser 2, Reuben Andrews 2, Blake Johnson, Reuben Andrews, Brady Hammond, Riley Pennell, Ben Halliwell tries, Pat Andrews 5gls) d GROUP 4 6 (Brenton Cochrane try, Trent Taylor gl).
