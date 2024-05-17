The curious Latrell Allan: 'I don't wanna regret anything'

The fear of being haunted by regret is a great motivator for Latrell Allan.
It steeled the 21-year-old on early morning runs in preparation for the Australian Outback Marathon, staged annually in the shadow of Uluru in the Northern Territory (he did the event's half marathon).
And one suspects it drove the proud Indigenous man to return this year to what is perhaps his spiritual sporting home, the Werris Creek Magpies, after a stint with the Tamworth Swans.
"Never saying no", Allan said, was key to who he was as he navigated life with all its possibilities and pitfalls.
"Even if I don't wanna do something, just say yes anyway and give it go," he said of guarding himself against regret.
"Because you never know what you're gonna like or not gonna like, in the end."
Allan was in year 12 at Farrer when he did the half marathon. It was an "amazing" experience, he said, adding: "We had a bit of a culture tour up there."
Since then, Allan plunged head first into more life-affirming pursuits.
They include working full-time as a futures mentor at the Tamworth Local Aboriginal Land Council while also doing a sports and exercise science degree online through the University of New England.
"I go to schools and I help Indigenous kids get through their schooling," he said of his futures mentor role.
Seeing the impact he and his colleagues could "make on the kids" was the most satisfying aspect of the job, Allan said, adding that he wanted to be remembered as a committed person.
He also wants to be remembered as a family man, while being compared to his father, Shane, is his greatest achievement.
"I'd like to be compared to him a lot more," he said, adding that his father was also "family-orientated".
He was also "hard-working" and a good footballer, Allan said.
Shane played for Werris Creek and won the Group 21 first-grade premiership with Aberdeen in 2010, his son said.
Allan, a former Farrer First XIII member, rejoined Werris Creek this season.
He is yet to make his first-grade debut, and will play in the second-row in a reserve-grade clash against Boggabri at David Taylor Park on Saturday, May 18. His cousin, Levi Allan, will wear the No. 5 against Boggy.
Family, it turns out, is Latrell Allan's greatest asset. His younger brother, Elijah, made his senior men's AFL debut when he lined up for the Swans in their round one win over Gunnedah this month.
Allan, who watched the match, said he also had a younger sister and "thousands" of cousins: "We're all like one massive, big family."
In July, Allan and his partner, Tamworth Kangaroo Ainslie Thompson, will celebrate four years together. They met during his one-year stint with Pirates.
"Everything," he replied, when asked what she meant to him. "I've supported her a lot, and she's supported me."
It would seem that Allan has a lot of support in his quest to live a regret-free life.
