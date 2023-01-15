The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Country Music Festival: Max Jackson and Mackenzie Lee hit ground running after 2022 wins

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
January 16 2023 - 5:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last year Max Jackson took home the Star Maker title, and Mackenzie Lee landed first place at the Golden Gig. Picture by Peter Hardin

OPPORTUNITIES to get a head start on a career in music are up for grabs at the Tamworth Country Music Festival - aspiring artists just have to be lucky and talented enough to snatch them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.