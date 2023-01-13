CARAVAN parks were jam-packed with campers on the eve of the festival with travellers counting down the hours till the start of the music.
Camper vans rolled into the BIG4 Paradise Tamworth caravan park on Thursday with some booking months in advance to secure their spot.
It'll be a jam-packed schedule of events for many with the 10-day festival officially kicking off on Friday.
Between buskers on the street, free concerts in the park and live gigs of the latest and greatest in country music there's bound to be something for everyone to enjoy.
Organisers are expecting crowds of up to 40,000 country music lovers to flock to Tamworth as the festival returns to the January timeslot for the first time in years.
