The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Country Music Festival campers kick back ahead of festivities | Photos

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
January 13 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CARAVAN parks were jam-packed with campers on the eve of the festival with travellers counting down the hours till the start of the music.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.