Besties Beccy Cole and Adam Harvey have just completed a national tour to back up their new duets album.
The pair, who hosted the 50th anniversary festival last year, have toured Australia a dozen or more times over the past 20 years.
So when Cole completed her "annus horribilis" last year, Harvey suggested another tour to help his mate overcome the blues.
"He said if I got better he would tour with me till the bloody wheels fall off," Cole says.
"That's what you call a friend."
For Harvey, it was the opportunity for more fun times.
"Going on tour with Beccy Cole is like going on a rollercoaster ride at the amusement park," Harvey says.
"It's unpredictable, scary at times, amazing and so much fun."
Recorded at the Music Cellar on the Central Coast with engineer Jeff McCormack and devotedly produced Harvey says touring with best mate Cole is like going on a rollercoaster ride by Harvey and Cole themselves.
The Great Country Songbook Volume 3 is about two best friends getting together again to record some of their favourite classic country songs.
Cole has enjoyed similar success with 11 Golden Guitar awards to her name, multiple ARIA Top 10 country and Top 40 mainstream albums and the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) to boot.
Harvey brings to the album all the experience of a landmark career which includes more than nine Golden Guitars and his recent No.1 ARIA album, Songs from Highway One.
"It feels wonderful [to be recognised]," Cole says.
Harvey and Cole will perform some great tracks off their new album along with old favourites.
You can hear Cole at Wests on Sunday, January 22 from 3pm, and Harvey, also at Wests on January 14 and 20.
