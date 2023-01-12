Legendary Aussie rockabilly muso Lonnie Lee pictured above, is playing today at Tamworth Services Club from 2pm. This is 90 minutes of Lee's golden hits, as well as songs from friends and peers. The show, aptly called Last Man Standing, sees Lee reflecting on his long career and telling stories from the era often referred to as The Good Times. If you miss Lee today, catch him tomorrow or Tuesday, January 17. Cost: $28.



Prolific fundraiser and country music stalwart Floreena Forbes OAM will be giving a free concert tonight at Nemingha Tavern from 7pm. Floreena cracked the country music scene in 1977 with her late husband, Wally, forming the Floreena Forbes and Tumbleweed Country Band. Floreena continues to perform solo as well as entertain with Olive Bice OAM as a duo as Bendigo's 2 Country Divas. She was inducted into the country music hall of fame in 2017.

