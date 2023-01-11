NON-STOP country music has heralded the unofficial return of the iconic Tamworth festival dedicated to the genre.
Performance and event venue Oz Opry - which launched this year - jumped the gun on the festival with seven hours straight country music, kicking off on Wednesday morning.
Visitors made the trip the Butler Estate, on the edge of Tamworth, and were treated to Hey Hey It's Country Today, with performances from more than 10 artists, including Ross McGregor, and Golden Gig winner MacKenzie Lee Hall.
The event will be followed by Legends of Country on Thursday, the CCMA National Talent Quest on Friday, and Opry Roundup on Saturday.
Each event runs from 10am - 5pm, and costs $25. The talent quest is free.
The Tamworth Country Music Festival officially begins on January 13 with the opening concert in Bicentennial Park.
