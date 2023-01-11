The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Stepping Back in Time: Tamworth from the past 1939-1946

By Mike Cashman
January 11 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Official Opening of Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School on July 1, 1939.

As our readers enter a New Year, this issue also enters a new year from the past, the year 1939 that brought great troubles to the World, with today's chronology extending through to post-war 1946, detailing some important occurrences from our town's history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.