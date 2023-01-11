A local branch of the Volunteer Defence Force was formed early in the year, administered from the Police Boys Club building in Darling St, with supplies issued from the Peel Barracks directly across the road. It continued to provide services through to the end of the War : // A Tamworth Branch of the Australian Inland Mission Women's Fellowship was formed by Florence "Granny" Munro, providing assistance to local indigenous residents. 'Granny Munro Park' in Coledale is now named in her honour : // The 'New England Network' was formed, comprising Radio Stations 2MO Gunnedah & 2TM Tamworth : // Probably the first 6 hit by a cricketer from No.1 Oval into the adjacent Tamworth Olympic Pool was achieved by Walcha cricketer Usback on March 17, winning a 5 pound prize (I'm still trying !) : // Tamworth-born Flying Officer Ellis Ross was awarded a Distinguished Flying Cross after war activity in Denmark, one of only 2 Australians to receive this award. He died later that year on August 12 on an operational flight : // During June Tamworth Showground was converted into a soldier training camp, catering for 1000 soldiers : // During July a Woolomol Army Training Camp was set up alongside Manilla Road headquarters of the 6th Infantry Training Brigade. It incorporated 136 soldiers' huts and 42 officers' huts as well as other operational facilities. Many who trained at the Camp served with the 8th Division in Malaya : // Following in his father Francis footsteps, William Adolphus Chaffey became a member of the NSW Legislative Assembly, continuing a call for a dam on the Peel River upstream of Tamworth : // An RAAF Elementary Flying Training School was formed on August 22, initially with 8 officers and 73 potential male pilots. The 127 hectares of land used for training incorporated sections of Council land, Jockey Club land and private land. Council secured titles to the latter 2 sites. A satellite aerodrome was also established in the Loomberah area. Aircraft included Avro Trainers, Wackett Trainers, Tiger Moths, Boomerangs, Oxfords, Wirraways and Avro Ansons : // A Tamworth Branch of the Voluntary Aid Attachment was established in September, based at the Peel Barracks in Darling St, providing a wide range of general local assistance for the War Effort : // The first fatality occurred within the Elementary Flying Training School, following the crash of a Tiger Moth on October 9, this being student pilot Leading Aircraftsman W.M.Aspinall who had been flying solo : // c 1940 - A Tamworth Squadron of the Womens Australian Air Training Corps was established, with an average of 50 women enrolling during the War. Squadron headquarters were on the northern corner of Brisbane St & Kable Avenue.