DOZENS of firefighters were backed by a water bombing aircraft as they fought an out-of-control blaze tearing through grassland near Tamworth on Wednesday afternoon.
The grassfire erupted at Red Hill, on the outskirts of Barraba, just after 2pm and emergency services were still battling the fire last night.
A spokesperson from the Rural Fire Service (RFS) told the Leader crews were prepared to move if the fire threatened nearby homes and sheds.
"Crews are setting up for property protection at isolated properties, if required," the spokesperson said.
The RFS spokesperson said the blaze had burned almost 170 hectares in less than three hours, about 50km north west of Tamworth.
READ ALSO:
The blaze, which the Leader was told was burning on three fronts at one stage, jumped Manilla Road.
Police had a roadblock set up on Fossickers Way as thick smoke billowed from the grassfire and affected visibility for drivers.
The grassfire was mainly burning on the eastern side of the road and spreading to the north while firefighters tried to contain it to the south.
Several triple zero calls were made and multiple RFS tankers were urgently tasked to the scene, as well as Fire and Rescue NSW crews from nearby stations.
A water bombing aircraft made several runs in a bid to douse flames from above while on-the-ground firefighters worked to contain the blaze.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.