Sam Taylor's conviviality wafted through the phone like a refreshing breeze.
It seems entirely appropriate that Taylor's first meeting as Quirindi Jockey Club's new secretary manager is its annual Boxing Day happening; 'tis the season to be jolly, after all.
"Nothing like a challenge," Taylor said of her baptism of fire. "So whilst it's very daunting, it's very exciting at the same time."
The married mother of two young girls, who comes from a banking and an administration background, has replaced the long-serving Ted Wilkinson in the role. She was previously his part-time personal assistant at the club.
Officially in the secretary manager role since December 1, Taylor has been leaning on Wilkinson for support while she settles in.
"So Ted is still very much at arm's reach ... because I certainly don't come with the wealth of knowledge that he brings [to the role]," she said.
So he's very much holding my hand through the process, which has been really good.
Taylor hails from Werris Creek, went to high school in Tamworth and has lived in Quirindi for eight years. There, she worked in admin at the RSL before joining the Commonwealth Bank in the town as a customer service representative.
"But a little branch like that, we do everything," she said, adding that she had juggled her part-time banking duties with her PA work at the jockey club.
"I finished up at the bank with the intention of doing a few more hours at the club," she said. "But I didn't realise that I'd be a contender to take over from Ted."
Monday's five-race non-TAB program includes the Murrurundi Cup (2000m) and the Cactus Wilson Memorial (1100m).
